The Look On Tim Cook's Face Will Tell You How Incredible The New IMac Screen Is

Business Insider Tim Cook shows off the new iMac with Retina display.

Apple introduced a new version of its iMac Thursday with a high-resolution screen.

It’s gorgeous, and nearly impossible to put in words how great videos and photos look on it. So we’ll just let Apple CEO Tim Cook’s expression do the talking. He was showing the new iMac to the press following the company’s keynote to the press.

“Don’t you just want it?” he asked.

Take a look for yourself, but you really have to see it in person to truly appreciate how sharp the screen is:

For all you specs geeks, here’s the breakdown:

Apple calls the new iMac screen a 5K Retina display. It has a 27-inch screen with a 5,120 x 2,880 pixel resolution. That means the display is packed with 14.7 million pixels.

On the inside, the base model has a 3.5 GHz quad-core Intel i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB hard drive. It’s not cheap though, starting at $US2,499.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.