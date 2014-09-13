Tim Cook: Here's How IBM Is Going To Help Us Sell A Lot More iPhones And iPads

Courtesy of Apple/Paul Sakuma Apple CEO Tim Cook with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty. The two companies are working to bring more iOS devices to big enterprises.

Apple’s Tim Cook sat for an exclusive interview with Charlie Rose on Friday and shared some of his thoughts on the Apple-IBM partnership thatwas announced in July.

He started off by explaining why Apple hasn’t made a strong push into the enterprise until now.

“The real answer is in the applications,” Cook said. “There’s not enough apps that have been written for very deep verticals, like what the airline pilot does, or what the bank teller does.”

Cook started looking for ways to solve this problem, and came to the conclusion that it’s best to partner with someone that has lots of experience in the enterprise.

“They (IBM) have deep knowledge of many different verticals. They have a huge sales force. So IBM brings significant enterprise knowledge to the table,” Cook said.

IBM is currently in the process of designing “many different apps for many different verticals,” including banking, pharmaceutical, and aerospace, Cook said. Apple, in return, would bring the products that enterprise want.

“We have what they need; they have what we need,” Cook said. “To me, this is the perfect marriage.”

The full segment of the interview will air Friday night on PBS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.