Tim Cook hates all of the 'opportunistic' Steve Jobs movies being made

While on “The Late Show” Wednesday, Tim Cook talked about the new iPhone, coming out, and his thoughts on all those Steve Jobs’ movies.

It turns out, the current Apple CEO isn’t a big of the films about his former colleague.

“Bunch of movies are coming out right now about Steve Jobs that aren’t that flattering,” said Colbert. “How do you feel about those movies coming out about the guy you worked for so many years?”

Though Cook admitted he hadn’t seen him, he made it clear he wasn’t a fan of Hollywood’s approach to telling Jobs’ story again and again on the big screen.

“The Steve I knew was an amazing human being,” said Cook. “He’s someone that you wanted to do your best work [for]. He invented things that I think other people could not. He sought things other people could not. He had this uncanny ability to see around the corner, and to describe a future, not an evolutionary future, but a revolutionary future. He was a joy to work with, and I love him dearly. I miss him every day.”

Getting back to the movies made about Jobs, Cook said, “I think that a lot of people [are] trying to be opportunistic, and I hate this. It’s not a great part of our world and …”

Instead of letting Cook continue, Colbert, abruptly changed topics to discuss how Cook changed the company.

Since 2011, there have been a number of films dedicated to Jobs.

The BBC released the documentary “Billion Dollar Hippy” in 2011. Then there was 2013’s biopic starring Ashton Kutcher, “Jobs.”

This year brings two more publicized Jobs’ pictures: Alex Gibney’s “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine” and then Universal’s “Steve Jobs” starring Michael Fassbender, which is written by Aaron Sorkin.

For whatever reason, CBS didn’t release all of Cook’s interview with Colbert online. The network released one minor segment in which Cook spoke about why he came out.

A larger portion of the interview was uploaded to YouTube where you can see Cook reminisce about Jobs and discuss the films briefly below starting at the 4:15 mark.

The clip is about a minute long.

