Apple CEO Tim Cook says he'll fight the US government over a demand to build a backdoor in the iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticised the US government after it called on Apple to break into the iPhone of a shooter in San Bernardino, California.

Cook published an open letter to Apple’s customers on Wednesday attacking the FBI, which wants Apple to remove the limit on the number of times the passcode can be tried.

Apple argues this amounts to a backdoor it would have to write, which would later be open to abuse.

“The government suggests this tool could only be used once, on one phone,” the letter reads. “But that’s simply not true. Once created, the technique could be used over and over again, on any number of devices. In the physical world, it would be the equivalent of a master key, capable of opening hundreds of millions of locks — from restaurants and banks to stores and homes. No reasonable person would find that acceptable.”

