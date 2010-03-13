Tim Cook Gets A $22 Million Bonus For Keeping Apple Awesome While Steve Jobs Was Sick

Tim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

Apple is giving COO Tim Cook a one time $5 million bonus as a thank you for “outstanding performance in assuming the day-to-day operations,” while Steve Jobs was out.He also received 75,000 restricted stock units. At today’s price of $226 that’s worth $17 million.



Add it up and Tim is looking at a $22 million bonus.

That’s more than what Tim received for all of 2009, when his compensation was $14 million.

Steve Jobs clearly doesn’t want to lose his right hand man.

Unfamiliar with Tim? Catch up here.

