Apple CEO Tim Cook is hosting a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton

Getty Apple Environmental VP Lisa Jackson and CEO Tim Cook attend a Chinese state dinner.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will host a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton next month, Buzzfeed News reported on Friday.

He’ll have help, though. Apple vice president Lisa Jackson, who heads up the company’s environmental policy, will join him, according to an invitation obtained by Buzzfeed News.

Jackson is a political figure. Before she joined Apple, she was appointed by President Barack Obama as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Her and Cook attended a White House state dinner together last year.

According to Buzzfeed, attendees to the fundraiser can donate $50,000, $10,000, or $2,700.

What makes this fundraiser interesting is that last month, Cook — without Jackson — hosted a fundraiser for Paul Ryan, the Republican speaker of the house. Before that, it was reported that Apple had declined to offer support for the Republican convention, most likely because of Republican nominee Donald Trump’s controversial views.

Apple lobbies less than other big tech companies such as Google and Microsoft, but it has been increasing its lobby spend in recent years, according to Opensecrets.

It currently faces several issues with a political component such as a looming European Union tax decision, as well as government pressure to build its products in a way that law enforcement can break into them.

Apple declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.