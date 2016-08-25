As of today, Tim Cook can now unlock $100 million in bonuses

Tim Cook has officially reached the five-year mark as CEO of Apple, and with that comes a giant bonus.

Cook is celebrating his fifth anniversary Wednesday, which means he can now unlock stock bonuses he was awarded in 2011 — stock bonuses that are now worth more than $100 million, according to MacRumors.

Cook now owns 980,000 shares of Apple stock, which was at $108.07 as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. That means Cook’s shares are valued at nearly $105.9 million.

The bonuses weren’t guaranteed; they’re tied to Cook’s tenure and Apple’s performance over the last five years, which includes total shareholder return. While the company has continued to be the most valuable company in the world under Cook and Apple’s stock has risen more than 132% since Cook took over, Apple’s revenue and the majority of its product lines has been shrinking and some questions have arisen over Cook’s leadership.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.