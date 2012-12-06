Tim Cook Explains The Biggest Changes He's Made To Apple After Steve Jobs

Tim Cook gave a massive, 11-page interview to BusinessWeek.



Straight away he talks about the two biggest changes he’s made to Apple since Steve Jobs died:

Apple has become more transparent about how it deals with suppliers and their labour issues.

Apple has become a more charitable company, matching employee donations.

Cook says he decided Apple should match employee donations because of a “personal philosphy” that is “best stated” by a quote from JFK: “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

“I have always believed this. Always. I think that Apple and Apple’s employees have done enormous good and can do even more. One of the things that we have done is match our employees’ charitable contributions, where they select who they want to give to. So it’s not some corporate committee deciding, but it’s our 80,000 employees deciding what they want to do, and then we match it.”

As for supplier transparency, Cook says it is “an example of recognising that the more transparent we are, the bigger difference we would make.”

“We want to be as innovative with supply responsibility as we are with our products. That’s a high bar. The more transparent we are, the more it’s in the public space. The more it’s in the public space, the more other companies will decide to do something similar. And the more everybody does it, the better everything gets.”

