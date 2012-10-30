Here's How Tim Cook Explained Apple's Executive Shakeup To Employees

Photo: AP

9to5Mac, an Apple news website, got a copy of Apple CEO Tim Cook’s email to employees about the dramatic ouster of top executives Scott Forstall and John Browett and the expanded responsibilities other executives got.Most of it reiterates what the company announced publicly. But the nuances of language Cook uses are fascinating, and give some insight into how Cook views each person mentioned.



Apple needs “even more collaboration”—and this is what the famously combative, turf-guarding Forstall couldn’t deliver.

Top designer Jony Ive is “the driving force between the look and feel of our products.”

Online services chief Eddy Cue has “overseen major successes.”

New software boss Craig Federighi “recently led the very successful release of Mountain Lion,” the latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system.

Cook is “thrilled” that hardware guru Bob Mansfield has committed to stay another two years and oversee Apple’s core wireless technologies.

And when Cook simply says “John Browett is leaving Apple,” you know he had nothing good to say about the short-tenured head of Apple Retail.

Here’s the full email:

Team,

We are in one of the most prolific periods of innovation and new products in Apple’s history. The amazing products that we’ve introduced in September and October – iPhone 5, iOS6, iPad mini, iPad, iMac, MacBook Pro, iPod touch, iPod nano and many of our applications – could only have been created at Apple, and are the direct result of our relentless focus on tightly integrating world-class hardware, software and services.

Today, I am announcing changes that will encourage even more collaboration between our world-class hardware, software and services teams at all levels of our company. As part of these changes, Jony Ive, Bob Mansfield, Eddy Cue, and Craig Federighi will be taking on more responsibilities. I am also announcing that Scott Forstall will be leaving Apple next year and will serve as an advisor to me during the interim. I want to thank Scott for all of his many contributions to Apple over his career.

Jony Ive will provide leadership and direction for Human Interface (HI) across the company in addition to his longtime role as the leader of Industrial Design. Jony has an incredible design aesthetic and has been the driving force behind the look and feel of our products for more than a decade. The face of many of our products is our software and the extension of Jony’s skills into this area will widen the gap between Apple and our competition.

Eddy Cue will take on the additional responsibility of Siri and Maps. This places all of our online services in one group. Eddy and his organisation have overseen major successes such as the iTunes Store, the App Store, the iBookstore and iCloud. They have an excellent track record of building and strengthening our online services to meet and exceed the high expectations of our customers.

Craig Federighi will lead both iOS and OS X. We have the most advanced mobile and desktop operating systems on the planet, and bringing together our OS teams will make it even easier to deliver our best technology and user experience innovations to both platforms. Craig recently led the very successful release of Mountain Lion.

Bob Mansfield will lead a new group, Technologies, which combines all of our wireless teams across the company in one organisation, allowing us to innovate in this area at an even higher level. This organisation will also include all of our semiconductor teams, who have some very ambitious plans. As part of this, I am thrilled to tell you that Bob will remain with Apple for an additional two years. Bob has led some of our most challenging engineering projects for many years.

Additionally, John Browett is leaving Apple. Our search for a new head of Retail is already underway. In the meantime, the Retail team will report directly to me. Retail has an incredibly strong network of leaders at the store and regional level, and they will continue the excellent work they’ve done over the past decade to revolutionise retailing with unique, innovative services and a focus on the customer that is second to none. This phenomenal team of talented and dedicated people works their hearts out making our customers happy. They have our respect, our admiration and our undying support.

Please join me in congratulating everyone on their new roles.

I’d like to thank everyone for working so hard so that Apple can continue to make the world’s best products and delight our customers. I continue to believe that Apple has the most talented and most innovative people on the planet, and I feel privileged and inspired to be able to work with all of you.

Best,

Tim

