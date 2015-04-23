Watch Tim Cook and Apple's top execs dancing to 'Happy' by Pharrell for Earth Day

Apple frequently takes a strong stance on environmental issues, so it should come as no surprise that the company commemorates Earth Day every year. But nonetheless, here’s something we didn’t expect to see — CEO Tim Cook and other top executives joyously dancing to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” in celebration.

The Verge has got its hands on some Instagram footage of Apple’s outdoor #BeerBash party yesterday. In the video, originally uploaded by wt0b1t, Tim Cook, gets down to Pharrell’s feel-good anthem, flanked by SVP of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller and SVP of internet software and services Eddy Cue.

Here’s Tim Cook getting funky:

In the left of the frame, meanwhile, Phil Schiller is showing off his moves.

Later in the video, we also spot Eddy Cue getting in on the action on the right.

Here’s the full video of the executives’ performance:

Al Gore was also hanging around, though it’s not clear whether he was dancing.

Of course, “Happy” wasn’t just being blared out of a boombox. Pharrell Williams was actually performing live at the Cupertino campus for the celebrations.

Now here’s Pharrell dancing to Happy in the song’s official video. We’ll let you decide who has got the best moves.

