Tim Cook Likes to Eat Lunch With Random Apple Employees In The Cafeteria

Photo: ABC News (screenshot of a report)

Tim Cook is doing at least one thing as CEO of Apple that Steve Jobs didn’t like: He eats lunch with his employees.Adam Lashinsky reveals in his latest Fortune article that Cook “often sits down randomly with employees in the cafeteria at lunchtime.”



As Lashinsky points out, it’s a small but noticeable change from Jobs, who generally just stuck to eating lunch just with Apple’s design chief Jonathan Ive.

It’s a nice way for Cook to make himself seem a little more approachable. Then again, perhaps he’s doing it because he really wants company while eating for a change. As Lashinsky reveals earlier in the article, Cook apparently dines alone a lot when he’s out of the office and on vacation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.