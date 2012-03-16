Tim Cook Dragged Path's Dave Morin Into His Office And Grilled Him

Photo: AP

After Path was caught storing contacts from your address book on its servers, Tim Cook called its CEO Dave Morin into his office.There, Cook and other Apple executives grilled him over the infraction, which is against Apple’s rules, according to a new story in Bloomberg BusinessWeek.



Since then, Path has nuked all that private data.

The privacy snafu was first discovered by developer Arun Thampi, who posted details to his blog.

