Here's Tim Cook's Big Swipe At Microsoft

Apple Tim Cook pokes a finger in the eye of Microsoft.

Apple CEO Tim Cook began his big developers’ conference, WWDC 2014, with a jab at Microsoft and the adoption of its latest PC operating system, Windows 8.

Last September, Apple launched its competing operating system, OS10. Since then, 40 million copies of OSX Mavericks have been installed. “The most of a single release ever in Apple’s history,” Cook said. “It’s the fastest adoption of any PC operating system in history.”

About 51% of the installed Mac base has converted to Mavericks, Cook said.

“You may wonder how that compares to Windows,” Cook then said, sarcastically. “I knew someone was going to ask!”

Windows 8 has been adopted by 14% of Microsoft’s audience, Cook’s pie charts showed.

Cook then shrugged and moved on with his presentation.

