Tim Cook's Comments On The Apple Watch's Battery Life Weren't Very Reassuring

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch and iPhone 6.

Battery life, arguably one of the most important features of the upcoming Apple Watch, still remains a mystery.

When the device was announced in September, Apple would only say you’d need to charge the watch nightly, implying that it wouldn’t even last a day.

Apple CEO Tim Cook gave no indication it’d be any better while speaking at the WSJD conference Monday night.

When asked how long the Apple Watch battery would last, Cook said it will vary based on how people use it. Still, he said users will have to charge the device nightly.

That’s hardly reassuring. Cook’s comment that battery life will depend on how you use it also leaves some wiggle room for heavy users. The watch might not even last a full day for them.

If the Apple Watch can’t make it through a full day on a charge, it won’t be very useful. It’s one thing to charge your phone at your desk halfway through the day, but it’s another thing to have to charge something strapped to your body. It’s an inconvenient and clunky experience, one that we had when testing other smartwatches by manufacturers like Samsung and LG.

If the Apple Watch is going to serve its purpose, it will have to last a little longer than 24 hours to provide the buffer needed to make it through a day of heavy use.

It’s likely that Apple won’t give an official stat on the watch’s battery life until it launches early next year.

