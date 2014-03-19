TIM COOK: The Book That Bashes Me And Apple Is 'Nonsense'

Tim Cook has responded to the new book about Apple.

Here’s what he told CNBC:

This nonsense belongs with some of the other books I’ve read about Apple. It fails to capture Apple, Steve, or anyone else in the company. Apple has over 85,000 employees that come to work each day to do their best work, to create the world’s best products, to put their mark in the universe and leave it better than they found it. This has been the heart of Apple from day one and will remain at the heart for decades to come. I am very confident about our future.

