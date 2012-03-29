Now We Know What Tim Cook Was Doing In China

Photo: Weibo

Tim Cook recently made a trip to China, but the details surrounding his visit were less than clear.The official word from Apple is that he was “meeting with officials,” and now we know that one such official was Li Keqiang, Vice Premier of China, reports Bloomberg.



Li is a high-ranking official who could potentially be the country’s next leader, replacing Wen Jiabao as Premier in 2013.

The details of the meeting are unknown, but Apple spokesperson Carolyn Wu said the two had a “great meeting.”

Remember, Apple is embroiled in a trademark dispute over the “iPad” name with Proview, a China-based company. Representatives for Proview peg Cook’s visit as a “public relations campaign” in an effort to win favour in the case.

