Tim Cook Is Doing What Steve Jobs Never Did -- Visiting China As Apple's CEO

Tim Cook has been spotted in an Apple Store in Beijing’s Xidan province, reports The Next Web.Cook isn’t a stranger to the country — Steve Jobs notably sent him there when trouble started brewing with Foxconn, but this marks the first time that an active Apple CEO has visited the country.



China Daily reports the speculation is that Cook is in the country to meet with China Telecom, a mobile carrier that recently started supporting the iPhone 4S.

There is also speculation that he’s in town on the heels on Apple’s trademark case against Proview Technology.

According to an Apple spokesperson, Cook was “meeting with officials,” adding that “China is very important to us and we look forward to even greater investment and growth here.”

