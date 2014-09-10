It's Called Apple Watch, But Tim Cook Still Calls It 'iWatch'

If you can’t help but call Apple’s first smartwatch “iWatch,” you’re not alone.

Apple unofficially dropped the iNaming structure from its newest products on Tuesday — unveiling Apple Pay and Apple Watch (not “iPay” or “iWatch”). Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with ABC’s David Muir following the company’s epic two-hour presentation to talk about the company’s latest line of products, and in that interview, he called the new Apple Watch “iWatch.”

The slip happened as Cook was describing how Apple’s new iPhones and Watch will be made out of 22 out of the 50 United States. The Verge spotted the mistake, which occurs right at the end of this one-minute video clip, embedded here.



The iW … — er, Apple Watch, will come in two different sizes, be sold in three different editions, a variety of materials and a range of wristbands. You can personalise the watchface to your liking, and use Apple Watch-optimised applications for navigation, messaging, music control, health and fitness, and even mobile payments. You can also use the Apple Watch as a viewfinder for your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 plus.

The Apple Watch will start at $US349 and launch sometime early next year.

