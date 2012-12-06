Tim Cook: Being This Famous Sucks

Photo: AP

In his interview with Bloomberg BusinessWeek editor Josh Tyrangiel, Apple CEO Tim Cook says the strangest, and worst, part of his job is that it has made him very famous, and that is difficult for a “private person” like him.”I’m a private person, so that’s been a bit of a surprise for me, not something I would have predicted. Maybe I should have.”



“It has been a bit of adjustment for me, because for years I had the privilege of being anonymous. There is a great privilege in that if you’re a private person.”

Cook wouldn’t give it up though. He says he loves being Apple CEO, and that he loves getting casual emails from customers who want to complain about or praise Apple products.

“Is there another company in the world where their customers care so much they do this? I don’t think there is.”

Read the whole interview >>

