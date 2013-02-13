Tim Cook Will Be Sitting Next To Michelle Obama At The State Of The Union Tonight

Photo: Photo by Don Feria/Apple via Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be seated in Michelle Obama’s “First Lady Box” at the Presidential State of the Union address tonight, Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac reports.Anyone who sits in the “First Lady’s Box” usually gets mentioned during the president’s speech, so it’s likely that President Barack Obama will at least reference Apple.



“We speculate that this mention may have to do with Tim Cook’s announcement that Apple will begin bringing Mac production back to the U.S. with a single, existing Mac line this year,” Gurman writes.

This is almost certainly why Cook had to move his keynote at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet conference in San Francisco, originally planned for Tuesday afternoon, to 7:15 a.m. California time.

