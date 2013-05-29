LIVE: Tim Cook Speaks!

Tim Cook is speaking tonight at the D11 conference.



We are not on hand, but we’re going to take notes in this post about what Cook is saying based on people tweeting from the event, and other live blogs.

Cook starts in a few minutes. We’ll be updating this post as we go along. Click here for the latest, or just refresh your browser.

If you want to hang out while we do our own live blog of the live blogs, great. We’re thrilled to have you. This will be fun.

If not, we’re not going to take it personally. Not that personally, anyway.

The best sites to check for coverage are:

9 to 5 Mac, The Verge, and All Things D.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.