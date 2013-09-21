Tim Cook Is In The Palo Alto Apple Store Right Now

Apple CEO Tim Cook is celebrating the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C by living it up in the Palo Alto Apple Store today. He’s greeting customers in line and cheering like an Apple fanboy.

Tim Cook cheers in the Palo Alto Apple Store as the new iPhone 5S and 5C go on sale (photo by @Jamesco) pic.twitter.com/gP4ldnCJja

— CNET (@CNET) September 20, 2013

Tim Cook greeting the line in Palo Alto pic.twitter.com/ItSaQZ5Oir

— Vadim Spivak (@vadimspivak) September 20, 2013

#Apple CEO Tim Cook saying hi to people in line in front of Downtown Palo Alto Store. pic.twitter.com/lmgvf8BhZR

— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) September 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.