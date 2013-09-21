Tim Cook Is In The Palo Alto Apple Store Right Now

Dylan Love

Apple CEO Tim Cook is celebrating the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C by living it up in the Palo Alto Apple Store today. He’s greeting customers in line and cheering like an Apple fanboy.

apple sai-us tim cook