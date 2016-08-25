Here's Tim Cook at a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton

Last month, invitations went out for a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple environmental head Lisa Jackson.
That fundraiser is tonight, at a location in the Bay Area, and a few pictures of the power brokers were shared by an attendee.
According to the invite, attendees had three donation levels to choose from: $50,000, $10,o00, or $2,700.
pic.twitter.com/hrCAaTz96Y
— jcohen570 (@jcohen570) August 25, 2016
pic.twitter.com/RU8JJ23SLi
— jcohen570 (@jcohen570) August 25, 2016
Looks like Clinton gave Cook a nice compliment and he’s blushing!
NOW WATCH: I spent 37 consecutive days playing ‘Pokémon GO’ — here’s what I did to catch ’em all
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.