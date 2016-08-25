Here's Tim Cook at a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton

Kif Leswing

Last month, invitations went out for a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple environmental head Lisa Jackson. 

That fundraiser is tonight, at a location in the Bay Area, and a few pictures of the power brokers were shared by an attendee. 

According to the invite, attendees had three donation levels to choose from: $50,000, $10,o00, or $2,700.

 

 Looks like Clinton gave Cook a nice compliment and he’s blushing! 

