Tim Cook On Facebook, The iPad, And Just About Everything Else

UPDATE: Tim Cook spoke tonight at All Things D’s big tech conference.This was his first time taking the stage as CEO. And probably his first time doing an unscripted public interview with journalists.



Overall, Cook was excellent winning a number of tributes from people on Twitter. He didn’t reveal too much, but the nuggets he did drop were interesting.

Below are live notes we took during Cook’s interview.

We’ve already peeled out some of the highlights:

We Are Going To Blow You Away In 2 Weeks At WWDC

When Steve Jobs Died It Was The Saddest Day Of My Life

People Aren’t Happy With Their TVs, And We Think There’s Something There

We Can Do More With Facebook, Stay Tuned!

