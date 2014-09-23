Tim Cook: Apple's New HQ Will Be 'The Greenest Building On The Planet'

Apple Apple’s planned campus in Silicon Valley.

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke at NYC’s Climate Week on Monday where he proclaimed that Apple’s new “spaceship” headquarters would be “the greenest building on the planet,” according to 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall.

“We’re building a new headquarters that will, I think, be the greenest building on the planet,” Cook said about the building, which is currently under construction. “It will be a center for innovation, and it’s something clearly our employees want and we want.”

The new HQ should open at the end of 2016.

Cook’s tenure as CEO has been marked by a renewed emphasis on Apple’s impact on the environment. Cook recently spoke to Charlie Rose about Apple’s sustainability efforts:

“You know, we want to leave the world better than we found it,” he said. “What does that mean for us? It means that we take toxins out of all of our products. We’ve done that.”

To his claim about Apple’s new headquarters, Cook said the building would be exclusively powered by renewables like wind and solar energy.

“I know some people have issues with this, but to me it’s all about leaving the world better than you found it,” Cook said. “We owe it to the generation, to the younger generation, to solve this and not to keep turning and looking away.”

Here are Cook’s full Climate Week remarks (he starts talking around the 1 hour, 39 minute mark):

