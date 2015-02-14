Tim Cook may have been hinting at an Apple car last year

It looks like Apple might actually be developing a car, according to a new report from The Financial Times that the company is hiring automotive technology experts to work at a new top-secret research lab.

Although the idea seems far-fetched, it aligns with a slew of other recent reports. Apple CEO Tim Cook might even have hinted at it way back in September 2014, during an interview with Charlie Rose.

“There are products that we’re working on that no one knows about,” he said at the time. “That haven’t been rumoured about yet.”

Until recently, no one had been talking about an Apple car. It could have been what Cook was referring too.

“And part of some of those are going to come out and be blow-away, probably,” he continued.

