Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'There Are Products That We're Working On That No One Knows About'

Long before Apple’s mega-presentation on Tuesday, rumours foretold that the company would be presenting two new big-screened iPhones, a smartwatch, and some sort of payments system. The leaks and predictions came true.

However, the company still has some secrets. CEO Tim Cook told Charlie Rose in a long interview on Friday that Apple has other products in the works.

“There are products that we’re working on that no one knows about,” he says. “That haven’t been rumoured about yet.”

Cook didn’t go into specifics, but says that the company kicks around a lot of ideas internally.

“And part of some of those are going to come out and be blow-away, probably,” he says “And some of those we’ll probably decide, ‘You know, that one we’re going to stop.'”

One of the product categories that Cook did talk about during the Rose interview, however, was TV.

“TV is one that we continue to have great interest in,” he said, explaining that he thinks that TV is “stuck back in the 70s.”

