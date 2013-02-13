Tim Cook: Apple Stores Are 'Like Prozac' For Me

Apple’s CEO just compared his company’s stores to an antidepressant.



Before he took the stage at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference today, Tim Cook was grinning.

Come to think of it, he usually seems to be in a good mood when we’ve seen him speak at Apple launches and other public events.

But in his keynote interview at the Goldman conference, he confessed that sometimes he gets a little down.

When that happens, he said, he goes to visit an Apple Store to cheer himself up.

“It’s like Prozac!” he said.

