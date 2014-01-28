APPLE CEO: New Product Categories Are Coming This Year

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on today’s earnings call that the company is still on track to release a new product category this year.

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster asked Cook if Apple still planned to release a new product category in 2014 as the company said it would last year. Cook’s response was, “Yes, absolutely. No change.”

There are a lot of things Cook could be talking about, but the one gizmo at the front of everyone’s mind is the so-called iWatch. It’s been widely reported in recent months that Apple is working on a wearable watch-like computer that could launch by the end of 2014.

Another category could be television. Apple already makes an Internet-connected TV box called Apple TV, but there’s still talk that it’ll make an actual television set. There have also been reports that the Apple TV box will get an upgrade with a new user interface and possibly motion controls.

Finally, Apple may finally break into big-screen smartphones this year. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is working on two new iPhone models, one with a screen slightly smaller than five inches and one with a screen larger than five inches. (The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen.) At least one of those phones could launch in the second half of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.