TIM COOK: Apple Has A 'Grand Vision' For The TV Market

CEO Tim Cook says Apple has a “grand vision” for the TV market.



Speaking at the D Conference tonight, journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher tried to get him to reveal details about what Apple wants to do with television.

Not surprisingly, Cook didn’t want to reveal much.

However, he did say Apple has sold 13 million Apple TVs, the little hockey puck that plugs into the TV. Half of those were sold in the last year, he said.

He also said that TV remains an area of intense focus. He thinks it’s long overdue for an upgrade.

These are all things he’s said for years now.

He didn’t want to reveal much more, but he did say there is a “grand vision” for Apple TV.

The question unanswered, it seems, is whether or not Apple will be able to execute its grand vision for the TV market.

