Tim Cook: We Are Going To Blow You Away In Two Weeks

Photo: Asa Mathat / AllThingsD.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook has disappointed people who expected him to make a product announcement at D10, the high-powered tech conference taking place this week in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.



In a keynote interview Tuesday night, Cook teased the crowd by mentioning “the things I cannot talk about today,” according to AllThingsD’s liveblog of the event.

“We have some incredible things coming.”

Pressed by cohosts Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher on what to expect at Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference, Cook replied: “That’s a great question. I’m not going to answer it.”

In recent years, Apple has almost always introduced new products at its own events like WWDC. Seems like Cook is making his D appearance no exception.

Other coverage from the conference:

Tim Cook: Siri Will Get Much Better In The ‘Coming Months’

‘When Steve Jobs Died It Was The Saddest Day Of My Life’

People Aren’t Happy With Their TVs, And We Think There’s Something There

We Can Do More With Facebook, Stay Tuned!’

Watch video higlights from Cook’s appearence here.

Read our liveblog for more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.