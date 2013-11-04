Apple CEO Tim Cook Asks Senate To Pass An Anti-Discrimination Bill That Protects Gays And Lesbians In The Workplace

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an

open letter in The Wall Street JournalSunday night, encouraging the Senate to pass a bill that would ban discrimination against gays, lesbians, and transgender people in the workplace.

The Senate will likely vote on the law this week. It’s designed to supplement existing legislation that already bans discrimination based on gender or race in the workplace.

Congress has tried to pass similar laws in the past, but as The New York Times report on the bill says, there’s a much stronger chance that it’ll pass this time.

Here’s an excerpt from Cook’s letter:

Those who have suffered discrimination have paid the greatest price for this lack of legal protection. But ultimately we all pay a price. If our coworkers cannot be themselves in the workplace, they certainly cannot be their best selves. When that happens, we undermine people’s potential and deny ourselves and our society the full benefits of those individuals’ talents. So long as the law remains silent on the workplace rights of gay and lesbian Americans, we as a nation are effectively consenting to discrimination against them.

