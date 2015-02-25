Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Angela Merkel

Tim Cook is currently touring Europe, and one of his most recent meetings was with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

BILD reports that Cook met with Merkel before he visited the newspaper’s office in Berlin.

Here’s the only photo of Cook and Merkel’s meeting that has been released so far:

BILD/Kugler/Federal Government Apple CEO Tim Cook with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Cook told BILD about his conversation with Merkel. “It was the first time I met her. What amazed me the most was her deep knowledge of many different topics,” he said. “We [talked about] security and network neutrality … as well as environmental protection, education and the protection of privacy.”

The Apple CEO went on to tell BILD that he identifies with Germany’s views on privacy, and its concerns about government surveillance. “I feel the Germans … very close, because they have the same views on privacy as I do,” he said.

After his meeting with Merkel, Cook visited the Bild office.





Cook was also seen wearing the Apple Watch during his visit:

And he went on to give a talk to some German Apple employees:

Das war großartig! Ich liebe Deutschland! pic.twitter.com/43pHDyg8iK

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2015

