Tim Cook And Larry Page Are Talking About Their Patent War

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Larry Page have been talking about how to settle the ongoing patent wars between Apple and almost any company that uses Android, Alexei Oreskovic and Poornima Gupta at Reuters report.It’s still in the early stages, it seems, and therefore anything could happen.



Reuters says the two CEOs are having “behind the scenes” discussions to figure out a way to live peaceably together:

One possible scenario under consideration could be a truce involving disputes over basic features and functions in Google’s Android mobile software, one source said. But it’s unclear whether Page and Cook are discussing a broad settlement of the various disputes between the two companies – most of which involve the burgeoning mobile computing area – or are focused on a more limited set of issues.

Apple just won a big patent lawsuit against Samsung over iOS features that were copied by Android. The jury in the case awarded Apple $1.05 billion, with the potential for that to triple because Samsung was found to have wilfully infringed Apple’s patents.

Perhaps Google wants to figure out how to work with Apple because some of the patents it used in the Samsung case are basic to how people use smartphones today.

