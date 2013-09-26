Tim Cook And Carl Icahn Will Meet On Monday In NYC

Carl Icahn is going to meet with Tim Cook on Monday, September 30 in NYC, according to CNBC (via Bloomberg Terminal).

Icahn recently bought a small stake in Apple. He’s been a loud advocate for the company to crank up its dividend.

We assume that’s what he and Cook are going to talk about. But, maybe Icahn has some thoughts on Apple TV, iWatches, and other breakthrough products.

