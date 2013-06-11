Tim Cook And Al Gore Chatting It Up At WWDC

Unsurprisingly, there are Apple executives at WWDC, the big Apple conference that’s about to begin at the Moscone centre in San Francisco.

Business Insider’s Jay Yarow is there and ready to grab a seat. Meanwhile, he’s taking paparazzi shots of Apple CEO Tim Cook, politician Al Gore, Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann, Path founder Dave Morin and more.

You can follow the live blog of WWDC, here.

tim cook wwdc
tim cook wwdc
tim cook wwdcTim Cook with Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer
kevin lynch former adobe ctoKevin Lynch, former Adobe CTO currently works on secret Apple products.

