LEAKED APPLE CEO MEMO: We Have 'Big Plans' For 2014

Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a year-end memo to all Apple employees this week where he says Apple is working on some big stuff for 2014.

9to5Mac was the first to get its hands on the memo.

Most of the note is a recap of what happened in 2013, but Cook does tease some future products for next year:

We have a lot to look forward to in 2014, including some big plans that we think customers are going to love. I am extremely proud to stand alongside you as we put innovation to work serving humankind’s deepest values and highest aspirations. I consider myself the luckiest person in the world for the opportunity to work at this amazing company with all of you.

So what is Cook talking about? There are a handful of rumoured new projects at Apple that could launch next year.

The first is the iWatch, a wearable wrist-computer. We first learned that Apple was working on the device earlier this year and the company has since made a bunch of key hires that hint its thinking about wearable technology. The most interesting hire was the Paul Deneve, the former CEO of fashion company Yves Saint Laurent. Deneve is now working on “special projects” and reports directly to Cook. Many speculate one of those special projects is the iWatch.

Then there’s the new iPhone. Many expect a brand-new design for the next iPhone. There’s also a good chance it’ll have a larger screen, possibly 4.7-inches.

Next is Apple’s rumoured television set. We’ve heard over and over again that Apple is trying to expand its TV product, but we have yet to see any new gadgets in the category. There’s still a small chance 2014 could be the year.

Finally, there’s the so-called iPad Pro, which is supposedly a large iPad with about a 13-inch screen. There’s also a chance that the iPad Pro will be a hybrid device, that is part laptop and part tablet, sort of like Microsoft’s Surface. Rumours on the device are sketchy at best, but there is some evidence that a new kind of iPad is coming.

