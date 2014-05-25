Tim Cahill Will Skipper The Socceroos For The First Time This Monday

Photo: Jamie McDonald/ Getty

Tim Cahill has been named as captain for the Socceroos’ pre-World Cup friendly international match against South Africa in Sydney on Monday.

Coach Ange Postecoglou picked Cahill over captain Mile Jedinak for the match as Jedinak recovers from a groin injury.

The leadership is the first time for Cahill. The veteran of 67 internationals says the captaincy is an honour.

“I’ve always said you don’t have to have an armband to be a leader but captaining my country in the sport that has given me everything in life is going to be an amazing experience and I look forward to the responsibility Ange has given me while Mile is out injured.”

