Tim Cahill On The Asian Cup Final: This Is Everything

Tim Cahill. Photo: Ashley Feder/Getty.

“We want to change football in Australia,” is why Socceroos star Tim Cahill believes the result of the Asian Cup is so profoundly important to the sports future.

In a guest article published by News Corp, Cahill talks about the struggles the sport has endured on home turf and why Aussie soccer players miss out on many of opportunity because of the country’s location.

“Just getting to the final has made a huge impact on kids, adults, people who love other sports and on those who just love the country,” he writes. “When you look at Australian kids it’s very hard for them to have the same opportunities, but I want them to look at me and say, that’s where I want to be, that’s the path I want to take.” “That we’ve reached the final is no fluke,” he says. “A lot of credit has to go to [Ange]. “Ange cares about the game, he cares about Australian football… There are no ulterior motives with Ange – everything he does is for the betterment of the game.” He finishes by saying: “It’s going to be up there with some of the best moments in Australian football.”

Australia will take on South Korea in the Asian Cup decider tonight.

While the Socceroos go into the match as the tournament’s top goal scorers with 12 points, South Korea remains undefeated and are yet to concede a goal.

You can see the live action from Sydney on ABC TV at 8pm.

