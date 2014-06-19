TWEET THAT: Tim Cahill Now Has More World Cup Goals Than Ronaldo, Messi And Rooney Combined

It’s been was yet another heartbreaking night for the Socceroos.

Just seconds after the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead, Australia forward Tim Cahill equalised with one of the best goals of the World Cup so far.

He camped under a long pass from near midfield, and then banged it into the roof of the net with a left-footed volley. ESPN measured the pass at 43 yards.

What a hit:

Cahill is 34 and unlikely to make it to his fourth World Cup. But he can at least take this amazing stat into his retirement:

Tim Cahill now has more World Cup goals than Ronaldo, Messi, and Rooney combined. — 2014 World Cup (@2014WorIdCup) June 18, 2014

That’s five World Cup goals for Cahill. He’s one of the only four players to score at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, along with Dutch players Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben and American Clint Dempsey.

“It just felt so right,” Cahill told SBS.

“It’s one of the moments of my career that I’m really proud of.”

Amazingly, it spurred the Socceroos to an unlikely scoreline just after halftime, after Dutch captain van Persie was pulled up on a hand ball in the box.

Mile Jedinak converted:

GOALLLLL AUSTRALIA SHOCKS THE WORLD AND TAKES A 2-1 LEAD OVER THE NETHERLANDS! — 2014 World Cup (@2014WorIdCup) June 18, 2014

But the Socceroos couldn’t hold it together. In the end it took a wild swerving golazo from Memphis Depay to give the Netherlands a final 3-2 scoreline.

He lined it up about 25 yards from goal and hit a knuckleballing shot into the left corner. Aussie goalie Mat Ryan leaned right, realised what was happening, and didn’t get back to his left in time.

Even the camera man panned to the right before finding the ball:

So that’s 2-1 to Chile and 3-2 to The Netherlands for the Socceroos. Two massive results and plenty to be proud of, but another trip home from the World Cup without going through the first round.

Sadly, Cahill won’t make their third match against Spain either, after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against The Netherlands.

