Tim Cahill Started His Own Meme After Brazil's Unbelievable World Cup Loss To Germany

Germany has just annihilated Brazil with an unbelievable 7-1 thrashing in the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

The mind-blowing game which saw Germany kick four goals in seven minutes has already accumulated a meme – and it includes Australian player Tim Cahill.

Cahill’s posted a selfie showing his shock at Brazil’s performance using the hashtag #timcahilling and it has since gone viral.

Here is the original.

Wow wow wow this is crazy. Whens #BRA going to turn up. I know predict a few red cards now @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jXoSE5Ttla — Tim Cahill (@Tim_Cahill) July 8, 2014

Here are the great copies.

