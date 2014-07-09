Tim Cahill Started His Own Meme After Brazil's Unbelievable World Cup Loss To Germany

Germany has just annihilated Brazil with an unbelievable 7-1 thrashing in the FIFA World Cup semi-final.
The mind-blowing game which saw Germany kick four goals in seven minutes has already accumulated a meme – and it includes Australian player Tim Cahill.
Cahill’s posted a selfie showing his shock at Brazil’s performance using the hashtag #timcahilling and it has since gone viral.
Here is the original.
Wow wow wow this is crazy. Whens #BRA going to turn up. I know predict a few red cards now @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jXoSE5Ttla
— Tim Cahill (@Tim_Cahill) July 8, 2014
Here are the great copies.
Even the World Cup is #timcahilling @Tim_Cahill pic.twitter.com/yLBNC8Jcxi
— ryan quarrier (@quazza01) July 8, 2014
this is too much right now #timcahilling #GER @Tim_Cahill pic.twitter.com/ch1yZu7iLw
— Chris Palacios (@palaceezus) July 8, 2014
@Tim_Cahill @FIFAWorldCup #TimCahilling pic.twitter.com/y7oZkLH6l8
— Tim Garrett (@tgarrett3) July 8, 2014
Even Christ the Redeemer is #timcahilling @Tim_Cahill #BRAvGER pic.twitter.com/txJDR9bGg3
— Dan (@Dan_Meijer) July 8, 2014
@Tim_Cahill #timcahilling #BrazilvsGermany pic.twitter.com/pIZETfxuho
— Stephen Livens (@livens1983) July 8, 2014
