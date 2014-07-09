Tim Cahill Started His Own Meme After Brazil's Unbelievable World Cup Loss To Germany

Sarah Kimmorley
Getty/ Laurence Griffiths

Germany has just annihilated Brazil with an unbelievable 7-1 thrashing in the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

The mind-blowing game which saw Germany kick four goals in seven minutes has already accumulated a meme – and it includes Australian player Tim Cahill.

Cahill’s posted a selfie showing his shock at Brazil’s performance using the hashtag #timcahilling and it has since gone viral.

Here is the original.

Here are the great copies.

