Tim Cahill Could Return To Play In Australia For Sydney FC

Photo: Jamie McDonald/ Getty

Sydney FC are exploring the possibility of signing Socceroos star Tim Cahill as a marquee player, in what would be a massive boost for the A-League.

Sydney FC is believed to have held talks with intermediaries to find out whether the New York Red Bulls would release Cahill from the final year of his contract.

Sydney’s budget for a marquee is only $2 million, meaning they would be unable to match Cahill’s $3.5 million salary at New York.

However there is believed to be corporate interest in increasing that figure as well as possible contributions from Football Federation of Australia.

FFA chief executive David Gallop says “It would be fantastic to see Tim Cahill in the A-League for all the reasons we’ve seen at the World Cup.

“He’s a world-class player, one of the greatest Socceroos of all time and is enormously popular with Australian fans.

“This is an idea that is worth exploring, but there are many issues and complications to deal with.”

See the full Fox Sports interview here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.