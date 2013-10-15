Tim Burton Originally Wanted 'Chucky' Voice Actor Brad Dourif To Play The Joker In 'Batman'

AP Photo / Warner Bros. Kim Basinger with Jack Nicholson as the Joker in ‘Batman.’

While we couldn’t imagine anyone else but Jack Nicholson as The Joker in 1989’s “Batman,”

apparently director Tim Burton had another person in mind for the Caped Crusader’s main foe.

During a panel for the 25th anniversary of horror film “Chucky” at New York Comic Con, voice actor of the famed doll Brad Dourif revealed Burton once asked him to play the iconic Clown Prince of Crime.

“Tim Burton saw me on a plane and wanted to cast me and they [the studio] said no,” said Dourif.

The actor’s response came as a surprise after a fan near the end of the panel asked him if he would ever voice the Joker.

When another cast member on stage mentioned it was Nicholson who ended up with the part, Dourif joked, “He takes all my roles.”

That wasn’t the only time Dourif was pegged to play a member of Batman’s Rogue’s Gallery.

When Burton was originally attached to 1995’s “Batman Forever,” Dourif was considered to play the Scarecrow.

Here’s a photo of Dourif:

According to producer Michael Ulson (“Batman,” “The Dark Knight”), who we heard speak last year at NYCC, it was his sketch of Nicholson as the Joker (below) which helped convince the studio the actor should play the part. Ulson made the drawing over a photo of Nicholson in “The Shining” from the The New York Post.

