Here is what it looks like when a long-drive golf champion unleashes his driver on a simulator

Tim Burke is a 2-time long-drive champion who once hit a drive 486 yards in a competition.

On Friday, Burke was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show” and he took some swings on their in-studio golf simulator. The results were borderline terrifying.

Burke’s swing is so long, that he was actually worried about hitting things on the wall behind him.

In 2013, Burke won the long drive championship with a drive of 427, the record for longest drive to win a competition.

On one of his warm-up swings, the ball was measured to have travelled 386 yards and seemed to genuinely scare some of the producers.

But when it came time to really let loose, he hit one 397 yards.

This is how his drives compare to the guys who normally hit on this simulator.

Burke won the 2015 World Long Drive Championship with a drive that went 394 yards, after topping 400 yards earlier in the competition.

Here is the winning drive.

That title won Burke $US150,000 and actually comes with a championship belt.

This is what his massive swing looks like up close. It is amazing that he didn’t hit a ball through the screen.

