Tim Brown Contradicts Himself, Now Denies Accusing Coach Of Sabotaging Super Bowl

After former Raiders coach Bill Callahan released a carefully-worded statement hinting at legal action, Tim Brown is backpedaling from his original comments.Brown went on “The Dan Patrick Show” and denied that he accused Callahan of intentionally sabotaging the Raiders’ chances of winning the 2003 Super Bowl:



“I have never said that he sabotaged the game,” Brown said. “That’s something that could never be proven. We can’t go inside the mind of Bill Callahan and say ‘Oh yeah, we knew exactly what he was thinking.”

However, during his recent interview Brown did say “we all called it sabotage.” And he even suggested a motive for Callahan intentionally losing the Super Bowl, noting that he “hated the Raiders” and wanted “his good friend,” Bucs coach Jon Gruden to win a Super Bowl.

And even if Brown is now saying sabotage can’t be proven, he is still recklessly suggesting that it is possible without any evidence to support. And this suggests that Brown does indeed believe Callahan wanted to lose the Super Bowl.

But Brown now claims that he was just trying to explain why Barrett Robins went missing before the game and that it was the changing of the game plan that might have triggered a bi-polar episode in Robins. “The fact of the matter is, this was all about Barrett,” said Brown to Dan Patrick. “I had to tell the whole story so people could at least put in context what possibly could have happened to the kid two days before the biggest game of his life.”

However, if Brown’s comments were indeed just about Robins, then why mention Callahan’s friendship with Gruden or Callahan’s hatred of the Raiders? He wouldn’t.

