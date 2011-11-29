A Kiwi Soccer Player Scored A Goal With A Lollipop Shot From Insanely Far Out Yesterday

Tim Brown of the Wellington Phoenix in the A-League scored a crazy goal on a high, looping shot from deep in midfield against Sydney F.C. yesterday.



The ball had some ridiculous top spin on it, diving over the goalie’s head and into the back of the net before he knew what hit him.

Here’s the video. You get bonus points if you can figure out what the announcer says after, “One of the stunners…” at the 15-second mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.