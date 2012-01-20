The Inventor Of The World Wide Web Says SOPA Violates Human Rights

Photo: Wikipedia

Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, has voiced his frustrations about SOPA, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.Speaking at IBM’s annual Lotusphere conference, Berners-Lee said, “If you’re in America then you should go and call somebody or send an email to protest against these (censorship) bills because they have not been put together to respect human rights as is appropriate in a democratic country.”



SOPA is currently being held for “markup,” which means it may see some changes considering all the criticism it’s drawn.

