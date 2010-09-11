AOL's Tim Armstrong Sure Has Some Weird Pro Sports Investments

Two years ago, Tim Armstrong was a semi-famous advertising executive from the world’s most successful advertising company, Google. Now he’s the CEO of AOL, a company struggling through an epic turnaround/reinvention.



So you COULD argue that Tim Armstrong’s weirdest investment is the one he’s making with his time and career, putting all his chips on a fading brand, AOL.

But sorry, Tim’s wacky investments have to be the money he’s put into two professional sports.

Did you know that Tim is the owner of the National Lacrosse League team Boston Blazers? We didn’t know there even was a National Lacrosse League.

Even more bizarre, Tim has big money in the off-brand professional football league of the moment – the UFL. Looking at this investment – and the way he USFL, XFL, and AFL flopped in the past three decades – we can only hope Tim’s tax attorney advised him that there would be an advantage in losing some money. Otherwise, these big bets really make you kind of wonder about Tim’s business sense.

