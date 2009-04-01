Tim Armstrong's Group Missed Its Numbers This Quarter

We hear that, like a lot of online advertising sales teams industry-wide, new AOL CEO Tim Armstrong’s sales group at Google (GOOG) missed its numbers during the quarter ending today.



This helps explain why his team was hit so hard by last week’s layoffs.

It’s also another reason we can say Tim knows no rival when it comes buying low and selling high, right?

Time Warner (TWX) CEO Jeff Bewkes, however, maybe not…

