Don't Mean To Be Rude, But What Exactly Has Tim Armstrong Done?

A big part of the Yahoo-AOL-PE talks is the idea that Tim Armstrong wants to merge with Yahoo to drive his vision of building a 21st century media company.



While it’s nice he has a clearly articulated vision, unlike Carol Bartz at Yahoo, we have to ask: What exactly has Tim Armstrong done to deserve to lead a combined AOL-Yahoo?

As far as we can tell he’s done two things well:

He reorganized AOL without killing morale at the company.

He has a vision for AOL, and he’s trying to execute on it.

Are these two things good enough to put him in charge of a very tricky merger between two mega-web companies?

